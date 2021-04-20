Mājaslapa
Philips - Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai nokļūtu sākumlapā

Meklējamie vārdi

1
9000. sērijas skuveklis

Laipni lūdzam!

Uzziniet vairāk
par Philips S9000
skuvekli

Sāc lietot, noskatoties pamācību videoklipus, atrodi atbildes uz biežāk uzdotiem jautājumiem vai saņem palīdzību no mūsu komandas.
Skuveklis S9000
Šajā lapā
Check mark circle
Darba sākšana
Chevron
Lietotne
Uzzini vairāk un lejupielādē GroomTribe lietotni
Chevron
Reģistrēt

Reģistrē savu produktu

saņem papildu 1 gada garantiju
Chevron
Klientu atbalsts
Klientu atbalsts
Chevron
Darba sākšana

Uzzini, kā no sava skuvekļa iegūt vairāk

1. Kā lietot S9000 skuvekli
Kā lietot S9000 skuvekli
2. S9000 skuvekļa navigācija, ikonas un gaismas
S9000 skuvekļa navigācija, ikonas un gaismas
3. Kā pievienot un lietot GroomTribe lietotni
Kā pievienot un lietot GroomTribe lietotni
4. Kā tīrīt S9000 skuvekli
Kā tīrīt S9000 skuvekli
5. Kā nomainīt S9000 skuvekļa skūšanas galviņas
Kā nomainīt S9000 skuvekļa skūšanas galviņas
Skatīt vairāk
4. Kā tīrīt S9000 skuvekli
Kā tīrīt S9000 skuvekli
5. Kā nomainīt S9000 skuvekļa skūšanas galviņas
Kā nomainīt S9000 skuvekļa skūšanas galviņas

Personalizācija, izmantojot lietotni

Uzlabo savus
skūšanās paradumus ar GroomTribe lietotnes palīdzību


Dati par skūšanos vienmēr tiek sinhronizēti,
lai viedotu funkciju personalizētiem norādījumi vienmēr būtu pieejami.
Checkmark
Skūšanās padomi reāllaikā
Checkmark
Personalizēti skūšanās plāni ādas problēmu risināšanai
Checkmark
Padomi un ieteikumi atbilstoši tavām vajadzībām
Checkmark
Tīrīšanas norādījumi un kasetņu nomaiņa
App Store
Google veikals
QR kods

Reģistrē savu produktu

Reģistrē savu skuvekli un iegūsti 1 gada pagarināto garantiju

Reģistrējies, lai saņemtu jaunumus, un reģistrē savu
produktu 90 dienu laikā pēc iegādes.
Garantija
2 + 1 garantija
Iedvesma
Iedvesma un padomi
Reģistrēties tūlīt
1. darbība: izveidojiet kontu
2. darbība: reģistrējiet savu skuvekli. Kad piereģistrēsiet produktu, saņemsiet apstiprinājuma e-pasta ziņojumu, kura būs iekļauta pagarinātā garantija.
Reģistrējiet savu produktu

Reģistrējiet savu skuvekli un iegūstiet 1 gada pagarināto garantiju

Reģistrējieties, lai saņemtu jaunumus, un reģistrējiet savu produktu 90 dienu laikā pēc iegādes.
Garantija
2 + 1 garantija
Iedvesma
Iedvesma un padomi
Reģistrēties tūlīt
1. darbība: izveidojiet kontu
2. darbība: reģistrējiet savu skuvekli. Kad piereģistrēsiet produktu, saņemsiet apstiprinājuma e-pasta ziņojumu, kura būs iekļauta pagarinātā garantija.

Klientu atbalsts

Esam šeit, lai sniegtu tev palīdzību, kad vien nepieciešams
Klientu atbalsts

Kā varam tev palīdzēt?

Man ir cits jautājums
Kontakti
Sazinies ar mums
Garantija
Garantija

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Personīgā aprūpe - VĪRIEŠIEM:

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Mūsu vietni vislabāk var apskatīt, izmantojot jaunāko Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome vai Firefox versiju.