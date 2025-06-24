Pavisam drīz mēs svinēsim simtgadi ar Century kolekciju. Tā ietver trīs skaņas ierīces, aizsākot retro iedvesmotu un mūsdienām radītu izstrādājumu klāstu. Ieskatieties šeit vēlāk, un visu uzzināsiet.
Retro. Un arī moderns.
Iedvesmojoties no leģendārām senākām precēm, retro kolekcija apvieno vectētiņa jaunības dienu stilu ar mūsdienīgām funkcijām — īpaši ilgu akumulatora darbības laiku, Bluetooth funkciju straumēšanai un vēja skaņu un troksni slapējošus MI mikrofonus. Autentisks retro. Un absolūti moderns.
Laiks jaunai kolekcijai
100 gadu inovāciju vadībā
Pirms 100 gadiem Philips spēra pirmos soļus skaņas pasaulē, 1927. gadā laižot klajā pirmo radio un aizsākot inovācijas gadsimtu, kurā dienasgaismu ieraudzīja kasete, magnetola, kompaktdisks un tagad — Century kolekcija.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
