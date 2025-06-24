Meklējamie vārdi

Century — 100 gadu skaņas pieredze
Century

100 gadu skaņas pieredze

Oho! Mums jau ir 100 gadu!


Pavisam drīz mēs svinēsim simtgadi ar Century kolekciju. Tā ietver trīs skaņas ierīces, aizsākot retro iedvesmotu un mūsdienām radītu izstrādājumu klāstu. Ieskatieties šeit vēlāk, un visu uzzināsiet.

Retro stila bezvadu austiņas ar modernām funkcijām.

Retro. Un arī moderns.

 
Iedvesmojoties no leģendārām senākām precēm, retro kolekcija apvieno vectētiņa jaunības dienu stilu ar mūsdienīgām funkcijām — īpaši ilgu akumulatora darbības laiku, Bluetooth funkciju straumēšanai un vēja skaņu un troksni slapējošus MI mikrofonus. Autentisks retro. Un absolūti moderns.

Laiks jaunai kolekcijai

0
diena dienas
0
stunda stundas
0
minūte minūtes
0
sekunde sekundes
Svinot Philips 100 gadu pieredzi skaņas inovācijā

100 gadu inovāciju vadībā

 

Pirms 100 gadiem Philips spēra pirmos soļus skaņas pasaulē, 1927. gadā laižot klajā pirmo radio un aizsākot inovācijas gadsimtu, kurā dienasgaismu ieraudzīja kasete, magnetola, kompaktdisks un tagad — Century kolekcija.

