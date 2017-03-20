Meklējamie vārdi

1

Pērkot kopā izdevīgāk!

Pērkot Philips e-veikalā kadu no putekļu sūcējiem ar putekļu maisu, dāvanā putekļu maisiņi!

Akcijā piedalās tikai noteikti produkti, kas norādīti mājaslapā.
Uzzināt vairāk
Lumea+Dāvana
Pērkot Philips e-veikalā kadu no putekļu sūcējiem ar putekļu maisu, dāvanā putekļu maisiņi! Akcijā piedalās tikai noteikti produkti, kas norādīti mājaslapā.
Uzzināt vairāk
Lumea+Dāvana

Pērkot kopā izdevīgāk!

Pērkot Philips e-veikalā kadu no putekļu sūcējiem ar putekļu maisu, dāvanā putekļu maisiņi!

Akcijā piedalās tikai noteikti produkti, kas norādīti mājaslapā.
Uzzināt vairāk
Lumea+Dāvana
Pērkot Philips e-veikalā kadu no putekļu sūcējiem ar putekļu maisu, dāvanā putekļu maisiņi! Akcijā piedalās tikai noteikti produkti, kas norādīti mājaslapā.
Uzzināt vairāk
Lumea+Dāvana

Sūkšanas jauda, ko var redzēt
Philips Performer putekļu sūcējs atklāj slēptus putekļus

Philips PowerGo

Viegli uzglabāt, mazākiem

dzīvokļiem
Philips Performer
Liela ietilpība lielākiem mājokļiem
Performer Ultimate

Jaunākā tehnoloģija

dziļai tīrīšanai

    Sūkšanas jauda, ko var redzēt
    Philips Performer putekļu sūcējs atklāj slēptus putekļus

    Philips PowerGo
    Mazākiem dzīvokļiem
    Philips Performer
    Lielākiem mājokļiem
    Performer Ultimate
    Pamatīgai tīrīšanai
    Philips Performer

    TriActive+ uzgalis veic 3 tīrīšanas darbības vienlaikus

    Philips Performer putekļu sūcējs

    FC8681/09

    Esi pirmais, kurš novērtēs šo produktu

    Nodrošiniet tīru un veselīgu gaisu savās mājās, pateicoties mūsu pretalerģijas filtram, kas aiztur 99,9 %+ kaitīgo daļiņu. Lieliski tīrīšanas rezultāti.
    Checkmark
    Zema trokšņa līmeņa tehnoloģija klusai putekļu sūkšanai
    Checkmark
    Pretalerģijas filtrs aiztur 99,9 % daļiņu — ECARF serticēts
    Checkmark
    4 litru ietilpība nodrošina retāku maisu nomaiņu

    Diemžēl šis produkts vairs nav pieejams

    Pieraksties mūsu jaunumiem un saņem 10% atlaidi

    Philips produktiem

    Paldies par mūsu biļetena abonēšanu!

    Diemžēl biļetena abonēšana neizdevās. Lūdzu, mēģiniet vēlreiz vēlāk.

    Philips novērtē un respektē jūsu konfidencialitāti. Lūdzu, izlasiet konfidencialitātes paziņojums, lai iegūtu papildinformācijul

    Klusākais Philips putekļu sūcējs

     

    Performer ir radīts, lai nodrošinātu augstu veiktspēju, saglabājot zemu trokšņa līmeni. Šis ir klusākais putekļu sūcējs no Philips.
    Klusākais Philips putekļsūcējs

    TriActive "trīs vienā” uzgalis

    Liels atvērums lieliem gružiem
    Liels priekšējais atvērums lieliem gružiem
    Gludināšanas virsma
    Pamatnes virsma izstrādāta efektīvai putekļu savākšanai
    Sānu gaisa kanāli
    Sānu sukas tīrīšanai gar sienām un mēbelēm.

    Pretalerģijas filtru sistēma

     

    Mūsu filtru sistēma aiztur >99,9% smalko putekļu, tai skaitā putekšņus, dzīvnieku spalvas un putekļu ērcītes, lai atbilstu alerģijas slimnieku vajadzībām, kā arī tādu cilvēku vajadzībām, kuriem nepieciešams augstāks higiēnas līmenis. ECARF to sertificējis kā piemērotu alerģijas slimniekiem.
    Alerģija pret dzīvniekiem
    Siena drudzis
    Alerģija pret baktērijām
    Alerģija pret mikrobiem

    Svarīgākais

    Desmit metrus garš vads
    10 metru sasniedzamība
    Ar tālo sasniedzamību — 10 metri no kontaktdakšas līdz uzgalim — var ilgāk tīrīt, nemainot kontaktligzdas.
    Putekļsūcējs ar s-bag
    Ilgdarbīgi putekļu maisi
    S-bag putekļu maisi kalpo par 50% ilgāk un uztur putekļu sūcējs sūkšanas jaudu sākotnējā līmenī līdz pat brīdim, kad putekļu maiss ir pilns.
    Alerģija pret dzīvniekiem
    Piemērots mājdzīvnieku spalvu savākšanai
    Izstrādājums ir papildu piederumi suņu un kaķu spalvu savākšanai (atsevišķiem modeļiem)
    Hepa filtrs
    Pretalerģijas filtrs
    Mūsu filtru sistēma savāc >99,9% smalko putekļu, tostarp putekšņus, dzīvnieku spalvas un putekļu ērcītes. ECARF to sertificējis kā piemērotu alerģijas slimniekiem.
    Klusa darbība
    Klusa darbība
    Produkts ir aprīkots ar zema trokšņa līmeņa tehnoloģiju klusai putekļu sūkšanai. Šis putekļu sūcējs darbojas 70 dB trokšņa līmenī.

    Līdzīgi produkti

    Vai apskatījāt šīs iespējas?

    Piederumi

    Lietošanai ar šo produktu

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Putekļu sūcēji un to piederumi:

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Mūsu vietni vislabāk var apskatīt, izmantojot jaunāko Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome vai Firefox versiju.