Sūkšanas jauda, ko var redzēt
Performer Ultimate putekļu sūcējs atklāj slēptus putekļus

Performer Compact

Viegli uzglabāt, mazākiem

dzīvokļiem
Performer Expert
Liela ietilpība lielākiem mājokļiem
Performer Ultimate

Jaunākā tehnoloģija

dziļai tīrīšanai

    Performer Ultimate

    Pilnvērtīgs sniegums.
    Dziļai tīrīšanai.

    TriActive LED tehnoloģija atrod neredzamus putekļus.

    Performer Ultimate putekļu sūcējs

    FC8956/09

    Inovatīvais Philips Performer Ultimate ir mūsu modernākais izstrādājums un mūsu labākais putekļu sūcējs ar putekļu maisu.
    Checkmark
    Rokturī iebūvēta mīksta birste, vienmēr gatava lietošanai
    Checkmark
    Pretalerģijas filtrs aiztur >99.9% daļiņu, ECARF sertifikāts
    Checkmark
    s-bag Ultra Long Performance uzsūc vēl vairāk smalku putekļu

    Grīdas apgaismojuma tehnoloģija

     

    Jaunais TriActive LED uzgalis atrod neredzamos putekļus, izmantojot grīdas apgaismojuma tehnoloģiju. Apgaismojums ļauj pamanīt sīkās putekļu daļiņas, tāpēc mājokli var iztīrīt pamatīgāk.

     

    Uzgalis ir aprīkots arī ar:

    • Konstrukcija bez sukām – bez spalvu kamoliem
    • Plakana forma – var aizsniegt zemas vietas

    AirflowMax tehnoloģija

     

    Philips AirflowMax tehnoloģija ilgāk uztur lielāku sūkšanas jaudu. Šajā tehnoloģijā ir apvienoti mūsu kvalitatīvie, neaizsērējošie putekļu maisi (s-bag®) un gaisa kanālu konstrukcija, kas ļauj gaisam cirkulēt ap maisu – pat, kad maiss ir gandrīz pilns!

     

    Priekšrocības:

    • Augsta veiktspēja ilgāk, pat ar gandrīz pilnu putekļu maisu
    • Mazāk rūpju, jo retāk jāmaina putekļu maiss
    • Ekonomē izmaksas, jo jāpērk mazāk putekļu maisu (pilnībā izmantojiet katru maisu).

    Pretalerģijas filtru sistēma

     

    Mūsu filtru sistēma aiztur >99,9% smalko putekļu, tai skaitā putekšņus, dzīvnieku spalvas un putekļu ērcītes, lai atbilstu alerģijas slimnieku vajadzībām, kā arī tādu cilvēku vajadzībām, kuriem nepieciešams augstāks higiēnas līmenis. ECARF to sertificējis kā piemērotu alerģijas slimniekiem.
    Alerģija pret dzīvniekiem
    Siena drudzis
    Alerģija pret baktērijām
    Alerģija pret mikrobiem

    Intuitīvais digitālais displejs nodrošina tūlītēju informāciju: - četri tīrīšanas iestatījumi - putekļu uzpildes indikators - automātiskās ieslēgšanas/izslēgšanas indikators.
    Inteliģentā ieslēgšanas/izslēgšanas funkcija automātiski ieslēdz putekļu sūcēju, kad to izmantojat, un izslēdz, kad neizmantojat.
    CarpetClean uzgalis ir ideāli piemērots pamatīgai paklāju tīrīšanai, jo dziļi iztīra paklāju un grīdceliņu šķiedras.
    Mūsu labākais putekļu sūcēju mājdzīvnieku spalvu savākšanai
    Izstrādājumam ir papildu piederumi suņu un kaķu spalvu savākšanai no paklājiem un cietajām grīdām (atsevišķiem modeļiem).
    Mūsu labākais putekļu sūcējs pret alerģijām
    Mūsu filtru sistēma savāc >99,9% smalko putekļu, tostarp putekšņus, dzīvnieku spalvas un putekļu ērcītes. ECARF to sertificējis kā piemērotu alerģijas slimniekiem, līdz ar to šis ir viens no labākajiem putekļu sūcējs pret alerģijām.
    Ar ergonomisko tālvadības ierīci jūs varat tieši piekļūt jaudas iestatījumiem un regulēt tos rokturī.
    Piederumi, piemēram, ērts šaurais uzgalis vai mīkstā suka, ir piestiprināti pie putekļu sūcēja, tāpēc tīrīšanas laikā tie vienmēr ir pieejami.

    Ar grīdas apgaismojuma tehnoloģiju atrod arī grūti pamanāmus putekļus.
    Autom. iesl./izsl.

    Automātiski ieslēdzas, kad to lietojat, un izslēdzas, kad vairs nelietojat.
    Piekļuve jaudas iestatījumiem un šo iestatījumu pielāgošana rokturī.
    Savāc >99.9% smalko putekļu, tostarp putekšņus, dzīvnieku spalvas un putekļu ērcītes.

