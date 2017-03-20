Meklējamie vārdi

1

Pērkot kopā izdevīgāk!

Pērkot Philips e-veikalā kadu no putekļu sūcējiem ar putekļu maisu, dāvanā putekļu maisiņi!

Akcijā piedalās tikai noteikti produkti, kas norādīti mājaslapā.
Uzzināt vairāk
Lumea+Dāvana
Pērkot Philips e-veikalā kadu no putekļu sūcējiem ar putekļu maisu, dāvanā putekļu maisiņi! Akcijā piedalās tikai noteikti produkti, kas norādīti mājaslapā.
Uzzināt vairāk
Lumea+Dāvana

Pērkot kopā izdevīgāk!

Pērkot Philips e-veikalā kadu no putekļu sūcējiem ar putekļu maisu, dāvanā putekļu maisiņi!

Akcijā piedalās tikai noteikti produkti, kas norādīti mājaslapā.
Uzzināt vairāk
Lumea+Dāvana
Pērkot Philips e-veikalā kadu no putekļu sūcējiem ar putekļu maisu, dāvanā putekļu maisiņi! Akcijā piedalās tikai noteikti produkti, kas norādīti mājaslapā.
Uzzināt vairāk
Lumea+Dāvana

Lielisks sniegums uz visa veida grīdām

Philips PowerGo
Viegli uzglabāt, mazākiem dzīvokļiem
Philips Performer
Liela ietilpība lielākiem mājokļiem
Performer Ultimate
Jaunākā tehnoloģija dziļai tīrīšanai

    PowerGo putekļu sūcējs - Lielisks sniegums uz visa veida grīdām

    Philips PowerGo
    Mazākiem dzīvokļiem
    Philips Performer
    Lielākiem mājokļiem
    Performer Ultimate
    Pamatīgai tīrīšanai
    Philips PowerGo

    PowerGo putekļu sūcējs - Lielisks sniegums uz visa veida grīdām

    Pretalerģijas filtrs aiztur sīkākās putekļu daļiņas un alergēnus

    Philips PowerGo putekļu sūcējs

    FC8246/09

    Esi pirmais, kurš novērtēs šo produktu

    Nodrošiniet tīru un veselīgu gaisu savās mājās, pateicoties mūsu pretalerģijas filtram, kas aiztur 99,9 %+ kaitīgo daļiņu.
    Checkmark
    Vienkāršie s-bag maisi kalpo līdz pat 50% ilgāk
    Checkmark
    9 metru sasniedzamība ļauj turpināt darbu, nemainot kontaktligzdas
    Checkmark
    3 litru ietilpība nodrošina retāku maisu nomaiņu

    Diemžēl šis produkts vairs nav pieejams

    Kompakts izmērs, viegli uzglabāt

    Kompakts izmērs, viegli uzglabāt

     

    Jaunais PowerGo putekļu sūcējs ir kompakta ierīce, kas ir ideāli piemērota dzīvokļiem vai nelielākiem mājokļiem. Izstrādājums ir viegls, un ar augšējo rokturi to var viegli pārnēsāt.

    Pretalerģijas filtru sistēma

     

    Mūsu filtru sistēma aiztur >99,9% smalko putekļu, tai skaitā putekšņus, dzīvnieku spalvas un putekļu ērcītes, lai atbilstu alerģijas slimnieku vajadzībām, kā arī tādu cilvēku vajadzībām, kuriem nepieciešams augstāks higiēnas līmenis. ECARF to sertificējis kā piemērotu alerģijas slimniekiem.
    Alerģija pret dzīvniekiem
    Siena drudzis
    Alerģija pret baktērijām
    Alerģija pret mikrobiem

    Oriģinālie ilgdarbīgie putekļu maisi s-bag®

    s-bag
    s-bag putekļu maiss
    netīrumi un putekļi
    s-bag® kalpo par 50% ilgāk un uztur putekļu sūcēja sūkšanas jaudu sākotnējā līmenī līdz pat brīdim, kad putekļu maiss ir pilns. Izmantojot oriģinālos Philips s-bag® putekļu maisus, jūs bez pūlēm varat pirms izmešanas noslēgt putekļu maisu, tādējādi izvairoties no saskares ar putekļiem un netīrumiem, kas atrodas maisā.
    Iegādāties tūlīt

    Svarīgākais

    9 metru sasniedzamība
    9 metru sasniedzamība
    Ar tālo sasniedzamību — 9 metri no kontaktdakšas līdz uzgalim — var ilgāk tīrīt, nemainot kontaktligzdas.
    putekļsūcējs ar s-bag
    Ilgdarbīgi putekļu maisi
    S-bag putekļu maisi kalpo par 50% ilgāk un uztur putekļu sūcēja sūkšanas jaudu sākotnējā līmenī līdz pat brīdim, kad putekļu maiss ir pilns.
    Alerģija pret dzīvniekiem
    Piemērots mājdzīvnieku spalvu savākšanai
    Izstrādājums ir papildu piederumi suņu un kaķu spalvu savākšanai (atsevišķiem modeļiem)
    Hepa filtrs
    Pretalerģijas filtrs
    Mūsu filtru sistēma savāc >99,9% smalko putekļu, tostarp putekšņus, dzīvnieku spalvas un putekļu ērcītes. ECARF to sertificējis kā piemērotu alerģijas slimniekiem.
    "Divi vienā” mīkstā suka/šaurais uzgalis
    "Divi vienā” mīkstā suka/šaurais uzgalis
    Ērtais "divi vienā” uzgalis ir piestiprināts pie putekļu sūcēja, tāpēc tīrīšanas laikā ir ērti pieejams.
    performer ultimate

    Iepazīstiet Philips PowerGo putekļu sūcēja iespējas
    Filmas
    Filmas

    Skatiet PowerGo

    Līdzīgi produkti

    Vai apskatījāt šīs iespējas?

    Piederumi

    Lietošanai ar šo produktu

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Putekļu sūcēji un to piederumi:

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Mūsu vietni vislabāk var apskatīt, izmantojot jaunāko Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome vai Firefox versiju.