Monday, October 4th 2021

12:30 – 13:30 CET

ESICM Channel 9



Hemodynamic Management today and an outlook into the future



In this session, we will give current perspectives on physiology, pathology and what we need in hemodynamic management and transition to a discussion about how ultrasound plays an important role in hemodynamic management. In addition to the usual ultrasound approaches, we will address SVC/IVC and lung water as well as TEE/TTE. Finally, we will discuss potential future options for advanced monitoring and the use of ultrasound.