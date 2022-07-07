Tohoku University Hospital (TUH) in Japan was facing several challenges in their radiology and surgery department. Long patient waiting times, increased number of surgeries performed outside of work hours and an increased workload for staff, made clear that operational improvements were needed. The hospital also wanted to increase the number of Da Vinci surgeries with the existing resources – staff, space, and equipment. Additionally, TUH wanted to provide a better work-life balance for their staff - an important topic for the University Hospital to retain their staff. TUH knew they needed assistance in addressing these challenges and turned to Philips for help. Using co-creation and LEAN methodologies, the Philips consultants worked together with TUH management and staff to identify root causes for the issues in both departments. Collaboratively, TUH and Philips defined and implemented several workflow improvements that increased the efficiency in both the radiology and central surgery department.

