Patient Monitoring and Diagnostic Cardiology bundles

Each bundle category allows for several possible combinations of options to address individual institution requirements and patient acuity, while also providing flexibility as we work to meet demand.
We have established internal processes to prioritize orders and ensure fast response to urgent customer inquiries. Please contact your Philips representative to get started.
Your Philips representative will configure a bundle to meet your needs by helping you:
Select your monitor and measurements from our range of patient monitor families, including: IntelliVue, Efficia, EarlyVue and Goldway. This bundle option includes CO2 measurement. A diagnostic cardiology configuration featuring a PageWriter cardiograph is also available.
Select your supplies and sensors - we’ve narrowed the choices from our portfolio. Supplies and sensors are critical to acquiring the clinical readings that your patients and care teams rely on.
