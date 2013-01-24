Meklējamie vārdi
Experience premium digital radiography productivity, with high performance rooms and flexible rooms right through to a cutting edge emergency set-up. Choose the configuration suited to your applications, workflow and budget.
DigitalDiagnost high performance room
DigitalDiagnost flex room
DigitalDiagnost value room
In the DigitalDiagnost high performance room, you can comfortably perform exams on more than 250 patients a day. Thanks to the 5-axes motorization of the ceiling suspension and the fixed or moveable vertical stand.
The moveable vertical stand excels in efficient upright, cross-lateral and under-the-table exams. With the full motorization you can rapidly switch from table to chest exams without having to reposition the patient.
The single-detector DigitalDiagnost DR flex room with automated ceiling suspension, moveable vertical stand, and single side suspended table with swivel put every part of the patient into the exposure range.
You can reduce patient repositioning and gain application freedom with virtually unlimited pre-defined settings of the tube and the detector mounted on the moveable stand’s flexible arm.
Equipped with SkyPlate trays and SkyPlate detector, the Philips DR value room is a smart entry into the world of premium digital radiography or serves as an additional DR room.
Discover premium Philips benefits like renowned UNIQUE image processing and the intuitive Eleva user interface. Move the large SkyPlate between the table and the vertical stand, each with an integrated SkyPlate tray, and use it for free exposures as well.
If your emergency room is packed with people, machines, and cables, you need a straightforward DR solution that delivers. Incorporate a Philips premium wireless DR system for critical work in your emergency rooms, recovery bays, and trauma centers
With just a motorized ceiling suspension and a SkyPlate, there is more room for emergency equipment and more space around the patient.
Typically, you’ve got to put a lot of patients through your digital radiography chest room. And you may sometimes use it as a back-up solution to your main DR room.
With the DigitalDiagnost DR chest room you can rapidly do the full range of chest exams, including in-bed and wheelchair exposures. This room can also be used as a versatile musculoskeletal digital radiography room. You can perform spine, skull, and other extremity exams.
