IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics offers a comprehensive Genome Informatics and clinical reporting solution to deliver actionable reports for a better path towards precision care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Genomic analysis
Clinical knowledgebase
Web portal
Molecular tumor board
Clinical data integration
Philips is helping us create molecular reports with an easy workflow. We already depend on Philips imaging systems for radiology, and we're excited to work with their Genomics solution."
- Dr. John T. Fallon
Director of Laboratories, Westchester Medical Center, and Chairman of Pathology, New York Medical College
There are many challenges to setting up a precision medicine program. Whether it’s the time and resources to evaluate instruments, assays and software, the continuously evolving test offerings, or the inability to collaborate across departments (i.e communicating with ordering oncologists), there are obstacles that are preventing forward-thinking healthcare organizations from starting and scaling precision medicine operations.
To keep pace with the rapid developments in the field of genomics, you need clinical workflow tools that are integrated with the evolving genomic evidence that is being generated everyday both inside your laboratory and in the broader community. Philips IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics combines customizable pipelines with deep learning algorithms that turn your evolving data into new insights.
Each entry in the knowledgebase is a documented genomic aberration association, which is relevant to understanding genomic drivers of disease and treatment response.
Enables collaboration between molecular pathologists and variant scientists to curate actionable variants on the same platform.
