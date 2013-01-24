Mājaslapa
Philips - Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai nokļūtu sākumlapā

Meklējamie vārdi

SmartCT 3D visualization and measurement solution

SmartCT

3D visualization and measurement solution

Atrast līdzīgus produktus

The SmartCT solution enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. It simplifies 3D acquisition to empower all clinical users to easily perform 3D imaging, regardless of their experience[1]. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touch screen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touch screen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools.

Sazinies ar mums

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment with a total of 17 teams consisting of a physician and a radio-tech with different levels of experience.
  • 2. Loffroy R et al. Comparing the Detectability of Hepatocellular Carcinoma by C-arm Dual-Phase Cone-Beam Computed Tomography During Hepatic Arteriography With Conventional Contrast- Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol. 2012, 3
  • 3. Berman et al. ,The use of threedimensional rotational angiography to assess the pulmonary circulation following cavo-pulmonary connection in patients with single ventricle. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2012 Nov 15;80(6):922-30.
  • 4. Schernthaner et al., Delayed-Phase Cone-Beam CT Improves Detectability of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma During Conventional Transarterial Chemoembolization Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol , 38 (4), 929-36, 2015
  • 5. Miyayama et al., Comparison of Local Control in Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization of Hepatocellular Carcinoma ≤6 Cm With or Without Intraprocedural Monitoring of the Embolized Area Using Cone-Beam Computed Tomography Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol
  • 6. Hans Lindgren & Mats Bläckberg, Introduction of prostate artery embolization (PAE) in Sweden, Scandinavian Journal of Urology, 2019, 53:2-3, 151-155,
  • 7. Goertz et al., Preoperative Three-Dimensional Angiography May Reduce Ischemic Complications During Clipping of Ruptured Intracranial Aneurysms World Neurosurg, 2018, 120, e1163-e1170,
  • 8. Ribo et al, Direct Transfer to Angiosuite to Reduce Door-To-Puncture Time in Thrombectomy for Acute Stroke, J Neurointerv Surg , 2018, 10 (3), 221-224,.
  • 9. Fagan et al., MultiModality 3-dimensional image integration for Congenital Cardiac Catheterization. Methodist Debakey Cardiovasc J. 2014, 10 (2), 68-76
  • 10. Hirotaka Hasegawa et al, Integration of rotational angiography enables better dose planning in Gamma Knife radiosurgery for brain arteriovenous malformations, J Neurosurg (Suppl) 129:17–25, 2018

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand