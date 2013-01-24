Meklējamie vārdi
Building on 50 years of Philips experience, the HeartStart XL+ is designed for Resuscitation and Rapid Response Teams. It contains meaningful innovations that can help you confidently and effectively respond to patients across the hospital.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Easy-to-use interface is designed to be clear
Choice of modes for all levels of users
Event Review Summaries simplify data collection
Easy to carry and access accessories to save time
AED mode for any patient
Standard defibrillator design to increase efficiency
Active ready–for-use indicators clearly show status
Patient monitoring measurements for continuity of care
Universal defibrillation pads for adults and children
