Capsule Surveillance helps simplify complex workflows and makes patient monitoring insightful by continuous analysis of live, streaming medical data. Clinical surveillance facilitates proactive care by sending precise notifications to the healthcare team. These prompts help alleviate alarm fatigue by notifying the team of impending events, rather that notifying reactively after events have occurred.
