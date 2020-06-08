Philips CEC forum Demonstrations
Clinical Informatics
Meaningful technologies to help teams at healthcare’s defining moments. We work as trusted partners to our customers, helping them to adapt to healthcare’s evolving world and to advance digital health transformation at defining moments in a patient’s journey.
Click to learn more
Ultrasound General imaging
Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. Its goal is to assist physicians to make accurate ultrasound imaging diagnosis: the first time, in less time.
Click to learn more
CombiDiagnost R90
CombiDiagnost R90 is a remote controlled fluoroscopy system in combination with high-end digital radiography, designed to improve room utilization in a cost effective manner. A fully digital workflow, UNIQUE image quality and excellent dose management make the versatile system suitable for a wide range of examinations from pediatric to bariatric imaging.
Click to learn more
June 8, 2020
Hans Driessen
+31 610 610 417
Twitter @hansdriessen_ph
LinkedIn linkedin.com/hans-driessen
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand