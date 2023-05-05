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DynaCAD Urology is a purpose build solution that empowers urologists with a dedicated set of tools for utilizing multi-parametric MR data in fusion biopsy workflows. It also provides a solution for managing patients’ biopsy data in urology.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Use tools designed for urology
Use tools designed for urology
Use tools designed for urology
Use tools designed for urology
Boost confidence for biopsies
Boost confidence for biopsies
Boost confidence for biopsies
Boost confidence for biopsies
Seamless data export to external systems
Seamless data export to external systems
Seamless data export to external systems
Seamless data export to external systems
Streamline your workflow
Streamline your workflow
Streamline your workflow
Streamline your workflow
Use tools designed for urology
Use tools designed for urology
Use tools designed for urology
Use tools designed for urology
Boost confidence for biopsies
Boost confidence for biopsies
Boost confidence for biopsies
Boost confidence for biopsies
Seamless data export to external systems
Seamless data export to external systems
Seamless data export to external systems
Seamless data export to external systems
Streamline your workflow
Streamline your workflow
Streamline your workflow
Streamline your workflow
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UroNav fuses pre-biopsy MR images of the prostate with ultrasound-guided biopsy images in real time, for excellent delineation of the prostate and suspicious lesions, as well as clear visualization of the biopsy needle path. Combining electromagnetic tracking and navigation with an onboard computer and a real-time imaging interface, UroNav brings precision targeting to your clinical practice in one easy-to-use, mobile workstation.
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Offers a comprehensive set of tools for real-time analysis, review, and reporting of multi-parametric, multi-vendor(3) MRI studies. Enhances productivity by transferring images directly from the MRI to DynaCAD and utilizing its robust, automatic post-processing tools and display the results in customized hanging protocols for analysis and reporting.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.
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