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The IntelliVue MX400 provides powerful monitoring in a highly compact, highly transportable unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Portable design to monitor on the move
Portable design to monitor on the move
Portable design to monitor on the move
Portable design to monitor on the move
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Portable design to monitor on the move
Portable design to monitor on the move
Portable design to monitor on the move
Portable design to monitor on the move
A portfolio of more than 1,000 high quality single- and multiple-use medical supplies and consumables, validated and tested for heightened performance.
A portfolio of more than 1,000 high quality single- and multiple-use medical supplies and consumables, validated and tested for heightened performance.
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The IntelliVue MX450 patient monitor combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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The IntelliVue MX500 combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.
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The Philips IntelliVue MMX works with or without measurement extensions to add measurements to a Philips IntelliVue patient monitor. For patient transfer, the MMX transfers patient cables, settings, along with patient demographics, measurement data, and trends from one monitor to the next. This helps you reduce transition times, and maintain a consistent medical record.
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The Flexible Module Server FMX-4 provides 4 module slots for use with individual measurement modules and the recorder. The optional E20 Multi Measurement Module mount provides a mounting plate with an SRL connector for attaching a multi-measurement module. The FMX-4 is only compatible with IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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