The S8-3 sector array transducer with 8 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging adult and pediatric cardiac applications in 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, color Doppler, tissue Doppler, advanced variable xRes, harmonic imaging, M-mode and M-mode tissue Doppler
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Frequency range
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|Array Type
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|Aperture
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|Field of view
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|Volume of field of view
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|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Image Fusion Navigation capable
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|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Technology
|
|Number of elements
|
|Frequency range
|
|Array Type
|
|Aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Volume of field of view
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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