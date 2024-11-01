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X7-2t Transducer

Live 3D TEE xMatrix array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

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Philips xMatrix sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology with an 7 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector.

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Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
  • 2500
Frequency range
  • 7 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Aperture
  • Proprietary
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • 98° x 98°
Applications
  • Adult TEE applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
  • 2500
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
  • 2500
Frequency range
  • 7 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Aperture
  • Proprietary
Field of view
  • 90°
Volume of field of view
  • 98° x 98°
Applications
  • Adult TEE applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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