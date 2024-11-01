mC7-2 Transducer

Transducer uniquely designed for abdominal and interventional procedures
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Let us know how we can help.
|Type of array
|
|Number of elements
|
|Scanplane aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Broadband frequency range
|
|Type of array
|
|Number of elements
|
|Type of array
|
|Number of elements
|
|Scanplane aperture
|
|Field of view
|
|Broadband frequency range
|
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