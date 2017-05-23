dStream Breast 7ch coil

Rigid, open-designed coil which can be used alone or in combination with FlexTrak Mammo. Designed for excellent coverage into the axilla area. Promoting patient comfort with an adjustable head rest and soft patient ramp. Coil provides full access to the breast for biopsy procedures.
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