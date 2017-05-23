dStream Breast 16ch coil

Dedicated closed design breast coil which can be used alone or in combination with FlexTrak Mammo. Designed to deliver high performance in coverage, image resolution and imaging speed. Promoting patient comfort with an adjustable head rest and soft patient ramp.
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