Advanced neuro imaging with execution of BOLD data acquisition to help visualize task-related areas of activation in the brain. Full integration of stimulus delivery and stimulus control via dedicated ExamCards makes fMRI easy, reliable and fast. iView BOLD analysis package provides real-time processing of BOLD data into functional activation maps.
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