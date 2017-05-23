4D TRANCE is a time-resolved technique for non-contrast angiography, promoting patient comfort and enabling you to evaluate the patency of the vascular anatomy in the brain using endogenous contrast. 4D-TRANCE provides high temporal resolution, down to 160 msec, and MIP visualization of multiple phases.
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