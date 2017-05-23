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3D NerveVIEW

MR clinical application

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3D NerveVIEW improves visualization of the brachial and lumbar plexus by providing you with a high resolution T2w TSE acquisition with reduced remaining intra-lumen signal of the veins¹. In addition, the 3D isotropic imaging method allows for reformats in any plane (including oblique) without loss of resolution helping you to save scan time and improve spinal nerve plexuses assessment.

Contact & support

Live webinar:

MR Spine Neurography  

Current Practices and Future Directions

chabb image

Avneesh Chhabra, M.D.

UT Southwestern, Dallas, Texas, USA

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mDIXON XD - T2w TSE 3D NerveVIEW

On-demand webinar

Improvements in clinical MR Neuro imaging

Joshua Pickerson

Joshua P Nickerson, MD

Vice Chair of Education, Department of Radiology Residency Program Director, Diagnostic Radiology Division Chief, Neuroradiology Co-Director, The UVM MRI Center for Biomedical Imaging The University of Vermont Medical Center

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  • ¹By use of MSDE black blood pre-pulse with STIR/SPAIR, compared to our STIR/SPAIR sequence without MSDE pre-pulse

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