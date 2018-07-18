dStream FootAnkle 16ch coil

A ski-boot shaped coil designed for excellent coverage and high resolution visualization of detailed cartilage structures in the ankle and entire foot up to the toes, also in large foot sizes. The coil design and element layout allow for either large field of view (FOV) imaging of the whole foot or small FOV high resolution imaging of ankle joints. The coil is easy to set up, even for tall patients. Patient’s foot can be positioned vertically or in a comfortable angle of up to 20 degrees plantar flexed towards the sole. The coil can be tilted in vertical position to further promote patient comfort.
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