Where medical technology meets IT

Secure & flexible IT services for your patient monitoring solution

Philips Patient Monitoring Informatics Services Agreement

Talk to an expert
Download brochure (1.27MB)

As patient monitoring technology evolves, it is vital to ensure your patient monitoring system remains up-to-date, secure and reliable. Your technology should be easy to pick up and use, compliant with evolving regulations and guidelines, and able to deliver value throughout its lifecycle.

Patient Monitoring Informatics Services Agreement is a modular offering that helps you stay ahead of the technology curve.

Image 1
Image 2

Key benefits in summary

check icon

Protect against cybersecurity threats

check icon

Enhance system performance and network integration

check icon

Faster resolution through access to knowledge

check icon

Improve predictability of costs

check icon

Stay clinically up to date

check icon

Let your engineering experts talk to Philips engineering experts

check icon

Improve collaboration between IT and biomed teams

Secure & flexible IT services for your patient monitoring solution:
the modular service offering at a glance

Our Patient Monitoring Informatics Service Agreement empowers you to focus on delivering outstanding care to your patients.


Our services:

  • Maintain the security of your patient monitoring solution
  • Support collaboration between IT and biomed teams across yourhealthcare facility
  • Help to ensure high levels of equipment uptime and availability
  • Give you access to 24/7 expert support if needed1
  • Help you stay one step ahead for clinical advancements

    1 Varies in individual markets – please consult with your local Philips specialist.

modular service offering at a glance
Where medical technology meets IT video

“Stay ahead of the technology curve with Patient Monitoring Informatic Service Agreement”

Resources to support your decision-making

Document

Where medical technology meets IT (1.27MB)

Count on us as your patients count on you


Philips has the size, experience and expertise to support you effectively – both now and in the long term.

 

In addition to our vast global network of remote services, our team of field service engineers is among the largest in the industry.

128
countries

7,700
field service engineers

100,000+
customer systems

160,000+
people trained

Remote services provided to 128 countries / territories worldwide

7,700 field service engineers worldwide

Remote service connections to 100,000+ customer systems

Over 160,000 people are trained every year

128
countries

Remote services provided to 128 countries / territories worldwide

7,700
field service engineers

7,700 field service engineers worldwide

100,000+
customer systems

Remote service connections to 100,000+ customer systems

160,000+
people trained

Over 160,000 people are trained every year

Submit a sales inquiry

Please provide some information below and we can help direct you to the right person

We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.

*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*

Ko tas nozīmē?

„Philips“ vertina ir gerbia savo klientų privatumą. Savo sutikimą galite atsiimti bet kuriuo metu. Daugiau informacijos ieškokite Philips privatumo politikoje.

Les informations collectées sont enregistrées par Philips France Commercial, 33 rue de Verdun 92150 Suresnes. Vos données seront conservées en dehors de l’Union Européenne et utilisées par les services marketing de Philips pour une durée de 24 mois à compter de leur collecte ou du dernier contact de votre part. Conformément à la loi n°78-17 Informatique et Libertés modifiée et au Règlement européen n° 2016/679 vous bénéficiez, sur les données personnelles qui vous concernent, d’un droit d’accès et de rectification et, s'ils sont applicables, d'un droit de suppression, d’opposition, d'effacement, de limitation du traitement, et de portabilité. Vous pouvez exercer ces droits en vous adressant à : privacy@philips.com en fournissant un justificatif d'identité. Vous pouvez également définir des directives relatives au sort de vos données après votre décès et introduire une réclamation auprès de la CNIL. 

1 IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2020.
2 The cost of cybercrime 2019 – Accenture Security
This offer is country-dependent; please consult with your local Philips specialist

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Visas tiesības aizsargātas

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Jūs ieejat Latvijas Philips Healthcare tīmekļa vietnē.
Please select the checkbox

Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.

Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?