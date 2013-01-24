Mājaslapa
Thank you for your interest in Philips, a world wide leader in professional healthcare products and solutions.


For immediate assitance with your product purchase or for technical Support, please use the phone numbers below.

Imaging Systems, Ultrasound, Patient Care Monitoring Solutions

Arbor Medical Korporacija
Meistaru street 7, Valdlauci,
Kekava region, LV-1076
Phone: +371 67 620126
Fax: +371 67 620070
Web page: www.arbor.lv
Home Healthcare Solutions

Remedine
Uldis Eglitis
Liela Str. 2-26,
LV 3401, Liepaja
Phone: +371 34-281 97
Fax: +371 760 56 09
