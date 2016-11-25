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A near real-time data platform to help improve productivity and reduce costs

    Harness the power of near real-time data to achieve operational excellence and improve productivity

    PerformanceBridge is a fully customizable healthcare data platform with near real-time insights, aggregating data from diverse sources. Empowers staff for operational improvements, cost reduction, and supports learning. Flexible for rapid application and deployment, backed by a dedicated clinical transformation manager for expert support.

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    Bridge the gap between data and decision making

    With PerformanceBridge, you can gain a holistic overview of near real-time insights across your healthcare enterprise, enabling proactive interventions and enhanced outcomes. Powered by our future-focused cloud platform technology, our healthcare data platform delivers scalability, accessibility, and efficiency. Empower your business by overcoming data challenges and unlocking unparalleled value with ultimate flexibility.

    Decision making racetrack

    Built to enable data-driven healthcare analytics

    Focus on improving operational efficiency and reducing costs, while maintaining an emphasis on quality, performance, and value.

    PerformanceBridge is a Web-based vendor agnostic analytics solution that can integrate data from multiple disparate data sources within the enterprise (such as RIS, PACS, EMR etc which adhere to industry interoperability standards such as HL7, & DICOM), near real-time data platform that can integrate data from PACS, EMR and RIS, fostering interoperability and enabling data utilization from multiple vendors through different industrial standards (HL7 & DICOM).

    Our solutions help drive continuous improvement in a range of areas such as workflow, asset optimization, and planning for the needs of patient populations.

    PerformanceBridge interface update

    Key advantages of PerformanceBridge

    Vendor agnostic analytics solution

    that can integrate multiple disparate data sources with the enterprise (such as RIS, PACS, EMR etc which adhere to industry interoperability standards such as HL7, & DICOM) into one common platform.

    Near real-time data analysis and monitoring

    that allows for tactical firefighting and supports management and patient-facing staff with dedicated applications to support clinical workflow.

    Analytics and workflow tools

    help drive insights from aggregated data, which along with CTM help enterprises with predictive analytics for optimized budgeting, staffing and fleet projections.

    Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM)

    PerformanceBridge offers, as part of the subscription fee, a bank of hours with solution advisors. These advisors assist, among other things, in defining, installing, and implementing PerformanceBridge, managing change, and much more.

    Support and services

    to aid in decision-making, adoption of continuous improvement, and driving value.

    Flexible suite of scalable solutions

    With a broad spectrum of offerings and capabilities, we partner with customers to customize solutions that enable confident decision-making to enhance performance, address gaps, monitor progress and drive transformative change across departments and enterprise-wide.

    Baseline and benchmark reporting

    Baseline & benchmark reporting

    Analysis and reporting of operational and business performance to identify opportunities.

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    Targeted analytics and workflow solutions

    Targeted analytics & workflow solutions

    Tools and applications for specific problem areas, tailored to meet current needs and long term strategy.

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    Full business intelligence solution

    Full business intelligence solution

    Integrated practice management solution with advisory services to drive improvement processes.

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    Professional services to support progress

    Professional services

    We offer a diverse set of services to aid in decision-making and adoption of continuous change.

    Many of our solutions are paired with advisory services, enabling our team to work closely in partnership with you, to provide information and directional support to assist in operational decision making, adoption of continuous change, and drive value for the overall healthcare system. We understand curating the right data to gain insights is critical in the outcomes delivered by our solutions.
     

    Our service team is dedicated to helping you unify your data to unlock actionable information from the right data for the right metric, in order to enhance operational and clinical decision making that’s centered around the patient.
     

    Based on your needs, we’ll work with you to identify which services will best compliment your solutions and help you make progress toward your goals.

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

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    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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