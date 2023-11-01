Philips Spectral CT 7500 provides detector-based spectral and conventional results in one scan, with always-on data and no special protocols. It supports confident diagnosis and planning across radiology, cardiology, oncology, neurology and ED/trauma, helping reduce follow-up [1] scans and streamline workflow.
Incisive CT helps you meet some of your organization’s most pressing challenges. Philips Incisive CT offers intellect at every step, from acquisition through results, and across all fronts: financial, clinical and operational. Like never before, operator and design efficiencies come together for wise decisions from start to finish with an unprecedented Tube for Life guarantee¹. Now with the CT Smart Workflow, Incisive CT has further differentiated itself. CT Smart Workflow is an entirely new package of AI enabled tools that bring you the industry’s fastest AI reconstruction, automatic patient positioning and so much more to aid successful exams with fast results at low dose. From motion-free cardiac imaging to interventional procedures with confidence, CT Smart Workflow offers you advances that matter in your day-to-day imaging.
Big Bore RT is designed as a CT simulator to enhance clinical confidence, accelerate time to treat and maximize value of its investment without compromising on patient experience – four dimensions that are essential towards excellent care.
Answer challenging diagnostic questions and significantly impact patient outcomes through the power of spectral-detector CT, which means that every scan for every patient gives you spectral results, allowing you to see more.
Improve operational efficiency so that clinicians can do their jobs with ease through AI that powers advances such as the ability to reduce patient positioning time by up to 23%.*
Help reduce the overall cost of care with innovative programs such as Technology Maximizer, which allows for predictable costs while keeping your systems up to date with the latest software and hardware advances from Philips.
For customized image quality and workflow improvements while keeping staff satisfied and patients at-ease.
Expand your CT capabilities and bring state-of-the-art performance to your system.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
[1] *Based on Philips in-house assessment by five clinical experts, comparing manual positioning versus Precise Position in 40 clinical cases using a human body phantom.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.
Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?