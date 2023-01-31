Once ransomware encrypts an organization’s files, it prompts the user to pay a ransom. For the impacted healthcare organization, it’s a race against the clock to re-establish control of its system access and/or patient data. For a large health system, backing up millions of records is a time-consuming process that can’t be accomplished in the time allotted, and the hackers are all too aware of that. If a data backup is unavailable or those backups were themselves encrypted, the victim is faced with paying the ransom to recover files.6 In many cases, healthcare organizations are willing to pay to restore services and avoid public embarrassment and loss of trust.