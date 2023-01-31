Search terms

Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX)* does more than display data at a central monitoring station. It’s the epicenter for connected, efficient, data-driven care across a health system’s enterprise. With each new release, we are closer to realizing our mission: delivering deeper patient insights, addressing clinicians’ workload through smarter workflows and offering flexible deployment options. PIC iX supports clinical workflows across care settings, including high-acuity, general care and MRI suites, and enables powerful web and mobile workflows that extend clinicians' reach.

At-a-glance:

  • Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX) offers a future-ready foundation for enterprise-scale monitoring.
  • Clinical workflows, enabled by PIC iX, can support patient management, streamline routine tasks and provide visibility into patient data across care settings and stages of care.

Advancing patient management through smart, scalable technology

Philips next-generation platform is designed to keep clinicians connected to patient data – no matter where they or their patients are in the hospital. With a modernized interface that prioritizes clarity and designed to reduce cognitive load, it delivers a clean, intuitive layout. 

 

Mobile access through the Philips Care Assist app extends monitoring capabilities beyond the bedside, bringing waveforms, alarms and patient data directly to clinicians’ hands. Alarms arrive with clinical context, supporting timely, informed responses to help drive care decisions. Philips research-based alarm sounds – available at the bedside, central station and on mobile devices – also promote a quieter care environment. To further streamline documentation and collaboration, wavestrips can be reviewed and exported across multiple touchpoints (central, web or Care Assist app). This flexibility helps ensure that critical information is always within reach. 

 

PIC iX also offers a future-ready foundation for enterprise-scale monitoring. With expanded capacity, the system enables standardization across clinical units and facilities, potentially reducing infrastructure needs by minimizing the number of storage servers required. This not only simplifies deployment but also makes it easier to scale as care environments grow.

 

The Enterprise Link deployment model is designed for continuity, supporting availability through built-in redundancy and failover. Updates can be performed with minimal downtime, preserving access to crucial monitoring data. Security is foundational to the platform. End-to-end encryption safeguards information across various points of access. Combined with robust roles and permissions, PIC iX gives health systems control over who can view and interact with sensitive patient data, supporting strong, scalable security at multiple levels. Finally, the  PerformanceBridge Focal Point capability streamlines software delivery and offers the option for Philips to manage upgrades, helping IT teams stay current with less effort and lower operational burden.

“Instead of waiting months – or even years – for large, complex releases, PIC iX delivers smaller, incremental updates on a more frequent basis.“

PIC-iX enabled clinical workflows 

These workflows, enabled by PIC iX, can support patient management, streamline routine tasks and provide visibility into patient data across care settings and stages of care. 

 

Early detection and timely intervention  

 

  • Vital signs integration in General Care: Spot-check vitals automatically flow to the central station and EMR, to inform clinicians of potential patient deterioration before a crisis occurs.
  • 12-lead ECG workflow: Capture and confirm 12-leads within PIC iX and EMR for final cardiologist review – no need to wait for a cardiology cart, from order entry to completion. Helps ensure no data is lost and supports accurate diagnosis and timely intervention. 

 

Continuous monitoring during transport 

 

  • Intra-hospital transport monitoring: Monitors and medical devices continue capturing and transmitting data during patient transport. Data is then securely integrated into the EMR, maintaining clinical awareness across departments.
  • MRI suite visibility: PIC iX shows the status for patients moving between the ICU and MR suite and is viewable by anesthesiologists and sending units, assisting clinical decision-making during vulnerable transitions.

 

Alarm management and oversight 

 

  • Smart alarm management: From initial patient setup to retrospective review, clinicians can respond to alarms remotely with one-click acknowledgement.   
  • Centralized/decentralized alarm triage: Review, triage and act on alarms based on a clinical team’s workflow, whether from a central location or at the point of care, aiding collaboration and efficiency across care teams.

 

Waveform access and clinical review

 

  • Web and mobile wavestrip access: Review, save or export waveforms from the central station, web or mobile devices, supporting documentation, retrospective review and clinical decision-making. 

 

Mobile-enabled clinical workflows

 

  • Comprehensive mobile tools: More than view-only, clinicians can take action through mobile extensions of PIC iX to interact with patient data: assign patients, start/stop NBP and SpO₂, acknowledge alarms and communicate with colleagues remotely. This allows patient intervention to start before reaching the bedside or a workstation.

 

Workflow automation and EMR integration

 

  • Automated ADT and enterprise workflows: Streamline patient admissions, discharges and transfers with automatic or one-touch updates from the bedside, minimizing manual entry.
  • 12-lead order confirmation and billing integration: Ensure that ECGs are traceable and billable, with full documentation in PIC iX and the EMR, simplifying workflow while supporting compliance and revenue capture. 

Modernized release rollout helps health systems stay current

Instead of waiting months – or even years – for large, complex releases, PIC iX delivers smaller, incremental updates on a more frequent basis. For example, PIC iX had 163 updates in 2024 and 199 in 2025. These faster release cycles enable health systems to access new features, enhancements and critical fixes sooner, helping them address evolving clinical and operational challenges more effectively.

 

From a clinical perspective, this means that new tools and improvements are delivered regularly. Whether it’s refined alarming capabilities, updated user interface elements or expanded mobile capabilities, clinicians benefit from faster access to tools designed to enhance their ability to provide patient care and reduce task burden. 

 

Technically, an agile upgrade process supports continuous improvement – keeping systems aligned with the pace of innovation, without the downtime or heavy lift associated with larger upgrades. IT and Biomed teams can choose to adopt updates as they become available or defer them to align with their organization’s readiness or change management cycles. Updates are designed for minimal disruption and reducing complexity, helping technical teams manage risk while keeping systems current.

Get support with Philips services

To support successful adoption and ongoing optimization, Philips services are available in every phase, from initial adoption and rollout to continual upgrades and user training. We provide support to help clinicians and biomeds adopt new features at their own pace. Software maintenance agreements can assist with upgrade planning, validation support and system readiness, ensuring each update aligns with the infrastructure and minimizes disruption to care delivery. Philips services can help protect against cyber threats, too, with a cybersecurity assessment, managed upgrades, OS patching and antivirus service.

 

Biomed teams can also choose to streamline software delivery themselves using Philips PerformanceBridge Focal Point, which focuses on asset management, security and diagnostic capabilities.

 

Clinical education is designed to meet clinicians where health systems are. Whether clinicians are creating new PIC iX-enabled workflows, onboarding new hires or rolling out advanced capabilities, we offer flexible education and training to help teams build confidence and competence.

Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX)

Easily accessible patient data for timely intervention

