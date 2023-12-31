This need became particularly evident at the start of the CT multi-slice revolution, when the technology was advancing quickly and the UVMMC radiology department had to find a way to stay relevant in CT. UVMMC approached Philips to discuss a collaborative agreement that would provide radiologists at UVMMC with multi-slice CT scanners. Radiology would work with Philips software developers on the protocols and scanning techniques for patient imaging. Initially, they embarked on a five-year agreement based on co-developing 16-slice, 40-slice and 64-slice CT.