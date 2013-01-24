New methods of care delivery with a scalable business model

The “Above and Beyond: Reshaping Healthcare After COVID-19” whitepaper is a valuable and timely resource for healthcare leaders globally. The objective of the paper is to turn the lessons learned from the pandemic into actionable insights and pragmatic operating models to guide healthcare leaders to re-imagine, re-engineer, and rebuild their healthcare systems. Recognizing that the many challenges associated with the pandemic could act as a catalyst for healthcare transformation, Philips and VPS Healthcare , one of the largest healthcare groups in the United Arab Emirates, articulate a compelling and comprehensive joint vision on the future of healthcare.

In the paper, Philips and VPS Healthcare explore potential opportunity areas in the new landscape, identify solutions and the new capabilities required, and suggest a high-level business model strategy to guide the way forward. In particular, the whitepaper focuses on how such a digitized and borderless future landscape provides a perfect backdrop for a Healthcare-as-a-Service (HaaS) model, allowing multiple parties (like Philips, VPS and others) to co-develop holistic solutions and services that add real value for patients, care providers and payers.

Based on Philips’ and VPS Healthcare’s deep understanding of emerging trends and core areas of expertise, the paper identifies six healthcare solutions that would lend themselves well to a HaaS model. These include: remote patient monitoring; command center driving collaborative care; tele-critical care; teleradiology; retail health; and healthcare financing. The Healthcare-as-a-Service concept is relevant not only in the United Arab Emirates where VPS Healthcare is headquartered, but also globally.