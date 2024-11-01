Search terms

Innovation
innovation masthead image

Innovation  that
starts with you

Sazinies ar mums

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

At Philips, we look beyond technology to the experiences of the people at the heart of care – patients, clinicians and care givers – to unlock insights across the patient journey. We are dedicated to helping you address your challenges by partnering to create meaningful innovations.

In this section

What's trending

News

  • Philips expands open patient monitoring ecosystem to help health systems keep sight of patients beyond the bedside

    Philips expands open patient monitoring ecosystem to help health systems keep sight of patients beyond the bedside

    Click here to learn more
  • Philips introduces Alturion ultrasound system with AI-powered workflows for high-volume clinical environments

    Philips introduces Alturion ultrasound system with AI-powered workflows for high-volume clinical environments

    Click here to learn more
  • Philips and University of Washington collaborate to accelerate innovation in advanced MRI care

    Philips and University of Washington collaborate to accelerate innovation in advanced MRI care

    Click here to learn more
Read more articles

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Visas tiesības aizsargātas

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Jūs ieejat Latvijas Philips Healthcare tīmekļa vietnē.
Please select the checkbox

Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.

Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?