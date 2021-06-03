München Klinik and Philips worked together to complete a precise analysis of the current situation at all locations and develop a needs-based exchange concept. A multi-faceted standardization project was initiated to fulfill the initial needs that were identifed, including standardizing the equipment pool; and implementing a uniform operating philosophy and cross-departmental use of systems, probes and accessories. About 60 new devices were installed across a wide variety of departments in the first year of the partnership and ultrasonic systems were replaced with more powerful devices designed to improve both the diagnostics for patients and the working conditions for employees.

Now, workfow innovations, intuitive usability and ergonomic design support daily routines. Medical and nursing staff have more time for patients and provide feedback to Philips directly, which allows them to further adapt the next generation of devices to their specific needs.