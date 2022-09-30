The challenge of disconnected data and devices

How connected devices can inform clinical decision-making



Meaningful insights can help give clinicians the confidence to perform at their best, improving their own satisfaction and the patience experience.



This requires eliminating data silos, closing gaps in information, automating administrative tasks and delivering actionable insights. And when data is aggregated, analyzed and contextualized, care teams and decision-makers can prioritize and act on clinical decisions more effectively and efficiently, with visibility into: Patient status and condition

Patient priority based on needs and attention

Indications of worsening condition

When a patient is ready for a care setting transition

