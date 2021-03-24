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Precision diagnosis for Cardiology

Every diagnosis is a defining moment.

Empower those moments with clinically-smart diagnostic solutions, streamlined workflows, and actionable insights for data-driven cardiac care. Create clear care pathways for even your most complex patient journeys.

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    The drive to accelerate cardiac diagnosis workflows.
    Why now?

    Getting to quality cardiac diagnoses in the face of higher volumes, ever increasing amounts of data and cost pressures requires rigorous efficiency in daily operations.

    Work smarter—and collaborate with Philips.

    We are here to help bridge the gaps in clinical efficiency by making difficult procedures more accessible and repeatable with AI, providing actionable insights at every care point through more intelligent data management and enabling new ways to collaborate.

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    Integrated workflow key to earlier treatment

    Identifying patients earlier in the myocardial disease process for initiation of guideline-driven therapy could help prolong the time until they experience advanced stages of heart failure. Diagnostic confidence and clinical efficiency are critical for making early intervention practical. Two leading physicians explain why.

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      Advance your cardiology diagnosis program to its fullest potential. Consult with a Philips Healthcare sales representative today.

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      Advance workflows with meaningful innovation

      Get to confident diagnoses more efficiently with integrated cardiac imaging products and services that are designed to help care teams work more effectively throughout the patient care path.

      We are always interested in engaging with you.

      Let us know how we can help.

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