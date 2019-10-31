In order to efficiently assist our customers in meeting their patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology needs, Philips has defined two categories of bundles with capabilities aimed at supporting critically ill intubated patients and critically ill patients who are not intubated.
Each bundle category allows for several possible combinations of options to address individual institution requirements and patient acuity, while also providing flexibility as we work to meet demand. We have established internal processes to prioritize orders and ensure fast response to urgent customer inquiries. Please contact your Philips representative to get started.
Your Philips representative will configure a bundle to meet your needs by helping you:
Select your monitor and measurements from our range of patient monitor families, including: IntelliVue, Efficia*, EarlyVue and Goldway*. This bundle option includes CO2 measurement. A diagnostic cardiology configuration featuring a PageWriter cardiograph is also available.
Select your supplies and sensors - we’ve narrowed the choices from our portfolio. Supplies and sensors are critical to acquiring the clinical readings that your patients and care teams rely on.
Select your monitor and measurements from our range of patient monitor families, including: IntelliVue, Efficia*, EarlyVue and Goldway*. This bundle option does not include CO2 measurement. A diagnostic cardiology configuration featuring a PageWriter cardiograph is also available.
Select your supplies and sensors - we’ve narrowed the choices from our portfolio. Supplies and sensors are critical to acquiring the clinical readings that your patients and care teams rely on.
Managing Traumatic Cardiac Arrest
Prof Richard Lyon, Associate Medical Director for Kent Surrey Sussex HEMS
Listen Generously - the Sounds of Caring
Yoko Sen, Sound Artist
Sonia Rhodes, Founder and CEO, The Experience Lab
Jeff Zlotnik, Founder and CEO, The Meditation Initiative
Tammy Beaulieu, MSHI, BSN, RN-BC, Philips Clinical Services
The clinical response to COVID-19
Dr. Adam Seiver, Head of Medical Office for Philips Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care
Managing unnecessary alarms with patients in isolation
Jacob Turmell, DNP, RN, NP-C, ACNS-BC, CCRN-K Alarm Management Thought Leader
The challenges of preventing ICU delirium with patients in isolation
Lauren Rodriguez, MSN, RN, CCRN Workflow Thought Leader
Supporting NICU Families During Times of Separation
Christine Perez, PhD Candidate, RN, BSN, CEIM, NTMNC NICU Thought Leader
Remote monitoring of isolation patients
Ray McLean, RN, BSN Work flow Thought Leader
Sarah McCalebb BSN, RN, CEN, Pete Stribling MSN, RN
