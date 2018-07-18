Challenge
Currently, radiologists still face the challenge of manually importing measurements and relevant findings into the radiology report, which can cause errors and fail to adequately convey the value of their analysis and clinical insights.
Results
A single user interface for reading images and reporting includes speech recognition, editing, and the ability to embed key images for side-by-side comparison. Easily view bookmarked findings as part of the entire imaging study.
Increasing automation and quantification greatly increases the quality of the report.”
Eliseo Vañó Galván, MD
Cardiovascular Radiologist and Chair of the CT & MR Department, Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario, Madrid, Spain
