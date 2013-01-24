Meklējamie vārdi
Intelligent, automated and connected Advanced Visualization solution. First-time-right, intelligent and quantitative clinical insights, designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. IntelliSpace Portal 12 is a scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise.
Vascular analysis innovated workflow designed for faster result
AI based RV/LV automatic segmentation for functional analysis
MR 4D flow² ³ for heart and main arteries
New robust automatic coronary tree extraction and labeling
Quantify Myocardial Strain
Photo realistic volume rendering⁶
AI-based lung nodule detection
Advanced quantification of affected lung volumes
Zero-click automated stroke assessment workflow and result sharing
CT Spectral enhancements
Workflow optimizations across apps to accelerate time-to-report
