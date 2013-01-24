It’s no secret that liver disease is a growing global health concern. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, liver disease is the 12th leading cause of death in the US. In fact, many people have hepatitis C and may not even know it.

For decades, liver biopsy has been the conventional method for disease assessment, but the pain, expense and wait-time associated with results have proven to be barriers for some patients. Thanks to Philips innovations on the EPIQ liver ultrasound elastography system, there is now a comprehensive all-in-one solution to help clinicians assess, treat and monitor many liver conditions.