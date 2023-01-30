Search terms

Enterprise informatics 

Philips Capsule Device Data Management and Advanced Integration

Device data management: Powering streaming contextual data to multiple downstream systems

Tailor the distribution of your data to each downstream system, to your specifications, to help enable predictive insights, collaboration across care teams and improved decision making and research. Whether you’re supporting smart alarms systems, research databases, remote monitoring or clinical studies, our solutions help increase the visibility and timeliness of important data and, help create more meaningful alerts.

Advanced device integration

Send context-rich data, including waveforms, to multiple receiving systems, tailoring the data elements, frequency and format to each receiving system. Philips Capsule Advanced Device Integration lets you tailor your data by frequency and format – including waveforms – to meet the requirements of each downstream system.

Features

Tailor data beyond the EMR

  • Deliver tailored data to multiple downstream systems such as precision care and decision support systems, research databases, alarm management and remote monitoring.
  • Integrate data at the frequency required by each receiving System.
  • Send the right data to the right system at the right time.

Contextualize meaningful alerts

  • Provide meaningful data to alarm management systems
  • Help reduce alarm fatigue
  • Inform workflow tools
  • Help aid staff in making timely, data-driven interventions

Transmit continuous waveforms

  • Waveform data output by each device is normalized so receiving systems can reconstitute waveforms reliably and correctly
  • Data is transmitted at the highest available resolution and frequency

Helping researchers reach better conclusions

  • Provide research team with meaningful data to help inform precision care models, improve protocols and improve the hospital reputation

