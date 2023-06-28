Search terms

First large-scale multicenter digital pathology implementation in Finland 

Recorded webinar ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ jūn. 28, 2023 ∙ 3 min read

Webinar

Cardiology

Digital pathology

Multicenter digital pathology implementation in Finland

Webinar highlights - Total duration [46:00]

  • Dr. Teemu Tolonen discusses the initial experience of going fully digital in a multicenter pathology environment, including workflow changes, College of American Pathologists (CAP) validation and the quality of highly compressed images
  • In 2020 Fimlab was part of the largest digital pathology tender in Finland, with the goal of accessing an industrial-grade ready-to-use pathology solution to accommodate 700,000 slides each year
  • Fimlab sought a solution that was already in use at several large pathology laboratories that perform close to 100% digital diagnostics, and chose the Philips Digital Pathology Solution
  • The 100% digitization by Philips is the essential step needed for computational pathology, which helps improve pathology quality and compensate for the shortage of pathologists 

“Finland has pioneered digital pathology for over 15 years but projects leading to full scale adaption in clinical diagnostics have been lacking for multiple reasons (technical prerequisites, financial considerations etc.). Now it seems that these barriers have been overcome and currently there are many centers planning to go digital. This presentation will reveal our initial experiences of going ~ 100% digital in a multicenter environment.”

Dr. Teemu

Tolonen, Project manager, Digital Pathology Head of Department, Fimlab

Laboratories, Finland

Speaker

Speaker image

Dr. Teemu

Tolonen, Project manager, Digital Pathology Head of Department, Fimlab

Laboratories, Finland

Teemu Tolonen graduated from the University of Tampere with a Doctorate of Medicine and Doctorate of Philosophy with a focus in cancer genetics. He became an adjunct professor of pathology in 2019. In 2010 he began his residency at Fimlab Laboratories, one of the leading laboratory companies in Finland, providing laboratory services, education, and research in Pirkanmaa, Central Finland, Kanta-Häme, Ostrobothnia and Paijät-Hame regions. In 2017 Dr. Tolonen became the Head of the department of pathology at Fimlab Laboratories. Over the course of his career, Dr. Tolonen has served key roles for the Finnish Division of the International Academy of Pathology (IAP), as a board member (2014-2015) and President (2016-2017/2018-2019). Dr. Tolonen has 62 publications that include scientific publications on genitourinary lab cancers and digital image analysis.

Subscribe to our email updates

Subscribe
Digital pathology screen

Philips Digital Pathology Solution

Next-generation digital pathology designed to eliminate inefficiencies and empower collaboration like never before.

Related stories

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

Disclaimer: 
 

Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Visas tiesības aizsargātas

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Jūs ieejat Latvijas Philips Healthcare tīmekļa vietnē.
Please select the checkbox

Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.

Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?