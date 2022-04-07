Reģistrējies Philips jaunumiem kampaņas mājaslapā laika posmā no 2024. gada 18. novembra līdz 15. decembrī un piedalies izlozē! Kas tev jādara? Viss ir vienkārši – piesakies mūsu jaunumiem, reģistrējot savu vārdu, uzvārdu un e-pastu zemāk līdz 15.12.2024 un tu automātiski reģistrēsies dalībai izlozē. Izloze notiks šī gada 20. decembrī. Ar laimētājiem sazināsimies personīgi uz reģistrēto e-pasta adresi līdz šī gada 31. decembrim.
