Meklējamie vārdi

Reģistrējies un laimē fotosesiju

Reģistrējies un laimē fotosesiju


Reģistrējies Philips jaunumiem kampaņas mājaslapā laika posmā no 2024. gada 18. novembra līdz 15. decembrī un piedalies izlozē!
Kas tev jādara?
Viss ir vienkārši – piesakies mūsu jaunumiem, reģistrējot savu vārdu, uzvārdu un e-pastu zemāk līdz 15.12.2024 un tu automātiski reģistrēsies dalībai izlozē. 
Izloze notiks šī gada 20. decembrī. Ar laimētājiem sazināsimies personīgi uz reģistrēto e-pasta adresi līdz šī gada 31. decembrim.

Balvu fonds:

  • 1x “Full experience” fotosesija MAREZE PHOTOGRAHY studijā
  • 3x Philips veidotāji ar SenseIQ tehnoloģiju BHB887/00
  • 3x Philips tainotāji ar SenseIQ tehnoloģiju BHS838/00

 

Ar pilniem akcijas noteikumiem vari iepazīties šeit.

avent loterija

Abonē mūsu biļetenu

* Šis ir obligātais lauks

Ekskluzīvi piedāvājumi un kuponi

Jaunu produktu izlaišana

Padomi un ieteikumi

*

* Es vēlos saņemt reklāmas paziņojumus, pamatojoties uz savām vēlmēm un uzvedību, par Philips produktiem, pakalpojumiem, pasākumiem un akcijām. Es varu jebkurā laikā viegli atteikties no abonēšanas!

Ko tas nozīmē?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Personīgā aprūpe - SIEVIETĒM:

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Visas tiesības aizsargātas

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Mūsu vietni vislabāk var apskatīt, izmantojot jaunāko Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome vai Firefox versiju.