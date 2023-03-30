Meklējamie vārdi

Izvēlies sev piemērotāko putekļu sūcēju:

bezvadu putekļu sūcējs
putekļu sūcējs ar maisu
putekļu sūcējs bez maisa

Vienlaicīgi gan sūc putekļus gan mazgā grīdu. Ilgs darbības laiks turbo režīmā.

Iepazīsti bezvadu putekļu sūcēji

Jaunākās tehnoloģijas labākai un ērtākai grīdas tīrīšanai.

Putekļu sūcējs ar maisu

Efektīvs putekļu sūcējs pateicoties PowerCyclone 10 tehnoloģijai.

Putekļu sūcēji bez maisa
Iepazīsti bezvadu putekļu sūcēji
Efektīvs putekļu sūcējs pateicoties PowerCyclone 10 tehnoloģijai.

Putekļu sūcēji bez maisa

SpeedPro Max bezvada spieķa tipa putekļu sūcēji

Philips putekļu sūcējs SpeedPro Max

Nepārspējams ātrums.

Netraucēta tīrīšana

  • 360° sūkšanas uzgalis ātrākai un efektīvākai tīrīšanai
  • PowerCyclone efektīvai gaisa-putekļu atdalīšanai
  • Brīva pārvietošanās, bez vadiem

Apskatīt produktus
Uzziniet vairāk

Putekļu sūcēji  ar putekļu maisu

Putekļu sūcējs ar maisu

Sūkšanas jauda, ko var redzēt

  • TriActive LED grīdas apgaismojuma tehnoloģija
  • Piemērots alerģijas slimniekiem, ar ECARF sertifikāciju

Apskatīt produktus
Uzziniet vairāk

Putekļu sūcēji ar konteineru

Putekļu sūcēji bez maisa, ar konteineru

Pilnvērtīgs sniegums.

Ērta atbrīvošanās no putekļiem.

  • PowerCyclone efektīvai gaisa-putekļu atdalīšanai un tīrīšanas rezultātiem
  • Ērta iztukšošana, pateicoties NanoClean tehnoloģijai

Apskatīt produktus
Uzziniet vairāk

PowerPro bezvada spieķa tipa putekļu sūcēji

Bezvada spieķa tipa putekļu sūcēji Philips PowerPro

  • PowerCyclone efektīvai gaisa-putekļu atdalīšanai
  • Iebūvēta mitrās slaucīšanas funkcija
  • Brīva pārvietošanās, bez vadiem

Apskatīt produktus
Uzziniet vairāk

Rokas putekļu sūcēji

Rokas putekļu sūcējs

Efektīvi tīrīšanas rezultāti. Vienmēr parocīgi.

  • Jaudīga sūkšana ar ciklonisko gaisa plūsmu 
  • Divpakāpju putekļu filtrēšana ilgstošai veiktspējai
  • Llgdarbīga litija baterija

Apskatīt produktus

Maisi, filtri un uzgaļi

Putekļu sūcēju aksesuāri - maisi, filtri, uzgaļi, birstes

Oriģināli Philips piederumi

  • Philips putekļu sūcēju somas un filtri
  • Oriģinālas rezerves daļas
  • Radīts maksimālai veiktspējai

Apskatīt produktus

Philips Performer Ultimate putekļu sūcējs ar LED grīdas apgaismojuma tehnoloģiju 


Katra Performer Ultimate putekļu sūcēja funkcija ir izstrādāta, lai sniegtu vislabākos tīrīšanas rezultātus. LED grīdas apgaismojums atklāj pat vissmalkākos putekļus, kurus var likvidēt ar vienu vēzienu, pateicoties unikālajam Z-veida uzgaļa profilam bez birstēm.
 

Sertificēts pretalerģijas filtrs viegli aiztur vairāk nekā 99,9 % smalko putekļu un alergēnu, bet ergonomiskais rokturis ar tālvadību palīdz veikt tīrīšanu pavisam vienkārši.

Performer Ultimate putekļu sucējs video

