Philips Performer Ultimate putekļu sūcējs ar LED grīdas apgaismojuma tehnoloģiju
Katra Performer Ultimate putekļu sūcēja funkcija ir izstrādāta, lai sniegtu vislabākos tīrīšanas rezultātus. LED grīdas apgaismojums atklāj pat vissmalkākos putekļus, kurus var likvidēt ar vienu vēzienu, pateicoties unikālajam Z-veida uzgaļa profilam bez birstēm.
Sertificēts pretalerģijas filtrs viegli aiztur vairāk nekā 99,9 % smalko putekļu un alergēnu, bet ergonomiskais rokturis ar tālvadību palīdz veikt tīrīšanu pavisam vienkārši.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.