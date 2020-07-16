Dolby Atmos precīzi atskaņo katru niansi telpā ap jums un virs jums, ļaujot jums nokļūt notikumu centrā.
Vienkārši papildināt
Pievienojiet aizmugurējos, telpiskās skaņas, zemfrekvenču vai vairākām telpām paredzētus skaļruņus – bez vadiem, augstā kvalitātē un ļoti ātri, pateicoties DTS Play-Fi.
Radīti Ambilight televizoriem
Philips Soundbar skaļruņi ir izstrādāti, lai lieliski saderētu ar Ambilight televizora slaido izskatu un dabīgajiem materiāliem.
Gatavs savienojuma izveidei
Spotify Connect un Apple AirPlay ļauj jums straumēt saturu tieši no saviem iecienītākajiem pakalpojumiem. Turklāt Google Assistant, Siri un Alexa atbalsts ļauj jums visu kontrolēt, neizkustoties no vietas.
Vienkārša skaņas sistēmas izveide mājās
Izvēlieties labākos produktus, lai viegli iegūtu kinozāles skaņu mājās.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.