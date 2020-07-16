Meklējamie vārdi

Philips Soundbar skaļruņi un mājas kinozāle

Radiet savu kinozāli


Pilnīgas mājas kinozāles ar 7.1.2. kanāla Dolby Atmos sistēmu. Pieejami arī kompakti varianti dažādu lielumu telpām. Katram Ambilight televizoram ir iespējams piemeklēt Philips Soundbar skaļruni.

Philips Soundbar skaļrunis dzīvojamajā istabā

Iepazīstieties ar Philips mājas skaņu

Atrodiet savai Ambilight televizora mājas kinozāles sistēmai nepieciešamos elementus.

Skaņas kvalitāte mājās ›

Dolby Atmos Soundbar skaļruņi ›




Nepieciešamie Soundbar skaļruņi ›

Bezvadu mājas sistēma ›

Telpiskās skaņas skaļruņi ›




Basu skaļruņi ›

Atklājiet visus saistītos produktus
Philips TAB8907 Soundbar

Philips B8907 – spēcīga un precīza skaņa

Soundbar 3.1.2 skaļrunis ar bezvadu zemfrekvenču skaļruni | Maks. 700 W | Dolby Atmos | Viedas funkcijas

Papildinformācija
Philips TAB8507 Soundbar

The One Soundbar skaļrunis – populārākā izvēle

Soundbar 3.1 skaļrunis ar bezvadu zemfrekvenču skaļruni | Maks. 600 W |Dolby Atmos | Viedas funkcijas

Papildinformācija
Philips TAB7807 Soundbar 3.1 skaļrunis

Philips B7807 – skaidri dialogi

Soundbar 3.1 skaļrunis ar bezvadu zemfrekvenču skaļruni | Maks. 620 W |Dolby Atmos

Papildinformācija
Philips B7207 Soundbar 2.1 ar bezvadu zemfrekvenču skaļruni

Philips B7207 – labākais pamatlīmeņa skaļrunis

Soundbar 2.1 skaļrunis ar bezvadu zemfrekvenču skaļruni | Maks. 520 W | Dolby Digital Plus

Papildinformācija
Philips B6405 Soundbar skaļrunis

Philips B6405 – vistievākais

Soundbar 2.1 skaļrunis ar bezvadu zemfrekvenču skaļruni | Maks. 288 W | Dolby Audio

Papildinformācija
Ambilight TV tagad ar vēl labāku skaņu

Ambilight TV tagad ar vēl labāku skaņu


Savienojiet ar Philips Soundbar skaļruni un sadzirdiet atšķirību

Uzziniet vairāk par Ambilight TV
Philips Dolby Atmos tehnoloģija

Jūs visa centrā


Dolby Atmos precīzi atskaņo katru niansi telpā ap jums un virs jums, ļaujot jums nokļūt notikumu centrā.

Philips DTS Play Fi darbībā

Vienkārši papildināt


Pievienojiet aizmugurējos, telpiskās skaņas, zemfrekvenču vai vairākām telpām paredzētus skaļruņus – bez vadiem, augstā kvalitātē un ļoti ātri, pateicoties DTS Play-Fi.

Philips Ambilight televizors un Soundbar skaļrunis vienā ritmā

Radīti Ambilight televizoriem


Philips Soundbar skaļruņi ir izstrādāti, lai lieliski saderētu ar Ambilight televizora slaido izskatu un dabīgajiem materiāliem.

Philips savienojuma izveides gatavības funkcija darbībā

Gatavs savienojuma izveidei


Spotify Connect un Apple AirPlay ļauj jums straumēt saturu tieši no saviem iecienītākajiem pakalpojumiem. Turklāt Google Assistant, Siri un Alexa atbalsts ļauj jums visu kontrolēt, neizkustoties no vietas.

Izmantotās tehnoloģijas vienkāršai skaņas sistēmas izveidei mājās

Vienkārša skaņas sistēmas izveide mājās


Izvēlieties labākos produktus, lai viegli iegūtu kinozāles skaņu mājās.

Atklājiet vienkāršu skaņas sistēmas izveidi mājās

Vairāk Philips mājas skaņas

Philips support is here, contact

Nepieciešams atbalsts vecākiem modeļiem

Meklēt pēc produkta modeļa numura :

Ieteicamie rezultāti

    No Results Found. Enter a different search term.

    Suggestions:

    • Check if all words are spelled correctly.
    • Find product number (i.e. HD9240/90 and L2BO/00)
    • Search by product name (i.e. Airfryer and Sonicare)
    • Try different search terms

    Mēs atradām {number} produktus, kas ir pieejami ārpus jūsu valsts, tāpēc varat nesaņemt vietējos piedāvājumus.

    Rādīt produktus Paslēpt produktus

    Meklēšanas rezultāti {words} ({number} produktiem)

    Lūdzu, izvēlieties jūsu modeli, ņemot vērā pēdējos divus produkta numura ciparus, piemēram, RQ1280/21.

    Found your model!

    If this is the correct one, please select it below. Otherwise, search again.

    Produkta attēls

    Produkta apraksts

    Modeļa numurs

    Atpakaļ uz Visi produkti
    Palīdziet man atrast numuru
    Kā atrast produkta numuru
    Kur atrast produkta numuru?
    Pastāstiet mums par savu produktu, un mēs parādīsim, kur atrast produkta numuru.
    Ja produkts ir pa rokai, lūdzu, tālāk izvēlieties tā produktu grupu un kategoriju.
    Kur atrodas uz mūsu ierīcēm produkta numuri

     
    Tēma

    Austiņu tēmas
    Tēmas par mājas audio, tostarp skaņu pultis

     
    Sazinieties ar atbalsta dienestu

    Sazinieties ar atbalsta dienestu

    Uzzināt vairāk

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Philips TV

    Ambilight televizori
    OLED televizori
    MiniLED
    the one
    Ambilight TV FC Barcelona
    Philips spēļu televizors
    Mājas skaņa

    Philips skaņa  

    Austiņas
    SoundBar skaļruņi
    Bezvadu skaļruņi
    Mājas audio
    Fidelio
    Lietotne Headphones

    Atbalsts

    Televizora atbalsts
    Skaņas atbalsts
    Reģistrējiet savus produktus
    Programmatūras un draiveru atjauninājumi
    Sazinieties ar mums
    User content terms of use

    Sazinieties ar mums

    Facebook
    Instagram
    YouTube
    Vietnes karte

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Mūsu vietni vislabāk var apskatīt, izmantojot jaunāko Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome vai Firefox versiju.