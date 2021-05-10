Mājaslapa
Philips - Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai nokļūtu sākumlapā

Meklējamie vārdi

1
Produktu atbalsts
BHD300/00 3000 Series Matu fēns JAUNUMS
Lūdzu, ņemiet vērā, ka jūsu produkta krāsa var atšķirties no attēlā redzamās krāsas, bet atbalsta informācija ir tā pati.
Aplūkot produktu

3000 Series Matu fēns

BHD300/00

Kā izmantot piederumus ar Philips matu fēnu?

Atkarībā no modeļa jūsu Philips matu fēns ir komplektā ar vairākiem piederumiem. Uzziniet šeit, kā tos izmantot.

Vienmēr pārbaudiet savu lietotāja rokasgrāmatu, lai pārliecināts, kuri pielikumi ir komplektā ar jūsu matu fēna modeli un kā tos pareizi izmantot. 

Apjoma difuzors

Apjoma difuzors ir izstrādāts, lai matus izžāvētu ātri un vienmērīgi, lai samazinātu to spurošanos un piešķirtu tiem apjomu. Lai iegūtu vislabākos rezultātus, veiciet šādas darbības:
  •  Attach the diffuser to the front of your hair dryer.
  • To enhance volume for curls and to get a bouncy hairstyle, hold the hairdryer vertically at the ends of your hair. Move the hair dryer up in a circular motion.
  • To add volume at the roots of your hair, hold the hair dryer close to your scalp. Make sure the pins of your diffuser touch your scalp. Now move the hairdryer in a circular motion.
Apjoma difuzora lietošana ar jūsu Philips matu fēnu

Ieveidošanas uzgalis

Ieveidošanas vai koncentrētas gaisa plūsmas uzgalis tiek izmantots, lai radītu gludus, spīdīgus matu sakārtojumus. Lai izmantotu šo uzgali, veiciet šīs vienkāršās darbības.
  •  Put the styling nozzle on the front of your hair dryer.
  • Point the nozzle directly on the brush you are using to dry your hair. The direct airflow helps in creating the perfect hair style.
Ieveidošanas uzgaļa lietošana ar jūsu Philips matu fēnu

Šajā lapā sniegtā informācija attiecas uz šiem modeļiem: BHD300/00 , BHD360/20 , BHD351/10 , BHD350/10 , BHD341/10 , BHD340/10 , BHD302/30 , HP4890/00 , HP4993/00 , HP4990/00 , HP4984/00 , HP4962/01 , HP4897/00 , BHD827/00 , BHD272/00 , BHD274/00 , BHD003/00 , BHD290/00 , BHD017/00 , HP8283/00 , HP8281/00 , BHD030/00 , HP8229/60 , HP8204/10 , BHD184/00 , BHD174/00 , BHD186/00 , BHP942/00 , BHD029/00 , HP8280/20 , BHD282/00 , HP8243/00 , BHD001/00 , BHD002/00 , BHD004/00 , BHD007/00 , BHD176/00 , BHD177/00 , HP8640/50 , HP8644/00 , HP8234/10 , HP8280/00 , HP8280/03 , HP8230/60 , HPS920/03 , HPS920/00 , HP8644/40 , HP8641/00 , HP8640/40 , HP8640/00 , HP8643/00 , HP8233/00 , HP8230/00 , HP8232/00 , HP8292/00 , HP8294/00 , HP8270/00 , HP8298/22 , HP4988/00 , HP8299/00 , HP8107/00 , HP8260/00 , HP8105/00 , HP8195/00 , HP8106/00 , HP4829/00 , HP8251/00 , HP8183/00 , HP8182/00 , HP8180/00 , HP8103/00 , HP4981/00 , HP4962/22 , HP4961/22 , HP4940/00 , HP4935/22 , HP8298/00 , HP8296/00 , HP8250/00 , HP8295/00 , HP4930/00 , HP4931/00 , HP4935/00 , HP4890/20 , HP4960/20 , HP4991/00 , HP4992/00 , HP4867/00 , HP4960/00 , HP4963/00 , HP4962/00 , HP4961/00 , HP4980/00 , HP4983/00 , HP4982/00 , HP4824/02 , HP4880/00 , HP4883/00 , HP4819/00 , HP4892/00 , HP4891/00 , HP4882/00 , HP4840/00 , HP4841/00 , HP4847/00 , HP4868/00 . Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai parādītu vairāk produktu numuru Noklikšķiniet šeit, lai parādītu mazāk produktu numuru

Meklēt pēc produkta modeļa numura :

Meklējamie vārdi
Ieteicamie rezultāti
    Kur var atrast produkta numuru?

    Katram produktam ir unikāls modeļa numurs. Modeļa numurs parasti sākas ar burtiem, kam seko ciparu virkne, piem., GC6440, 37PFL7403D vai SA1300.

     

    Tālāk norādīti vairāki veidi, kā atrast modeļa numuru:
    Aplūkojiet iepakojumu
    Aplūkojiet produkta iekšpusi
    Aplūkojiet produktu
    Aplūkojiet rokasgrāmatu
    Atvainojiet, mums neizdevās atrast šo produktu. Lūdzu, pārbaudiet, vai ierakstījāt pareizu modeļa numuru. Modeļa numurs sastāv no burtiem, kam seko cipari (piemēram, HX9903, SP9820). Ja ar modeļa numuru neizdodas atrast nekādus rezultātus, iesakām sazināties ar mūsu atbalsta centru.
    Meklēšanas rezultāti {words} ({number} produktiem)

    Mēs atradām {number} produktus, kas ir pieejami ārpus jūsu valsts, tāpēc varat nesaņemt vietējos piedāvājumus.

    Rādīt produktus Paslēpt produktus

    Mēs atradām vairāk par 1 produktu.

    Lūdzu, izvēlieties jūsu modeli, ņemot vērā pēdējos divus produkta numura ciparus, piemēram, RQ1280/21.

    Produkta attēls

    Produkta apraksts

    Modeļa numurs

    Atpakaļ uz Visi produkti
    Reģistrējiet savu produktu
    Reģistrējiet savu produktu

    Sekojiet līdzi produkta garantijai

    Piesakieties naudas atmaksai, dāvanām un īpašiem piedāvājumiem

    Iegūstiet vieglu piekļuvi produktu atbalstam

    Reģistrējiet savu produktu

    Atklājiet

    My Philips

    Reģistrējieties ekskluzīvām
    priekšrocībām

    Abonējiet mūsu biļetenu

    Philips novērtē un respektē jūsu konfidencialitāti. Lūdzu, izlasiet konfidencialitātes paziņojums , lai iegūtu papildinformāciju

    Paldies par mūsu biļetena abonēšanu!

    Diemžēl biļetena abonēšana neizdevās. Lūdzu, mēģiniet vēlreiz vēlāk.