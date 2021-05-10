Atkarībā no modeļa jūsu Philips matu fēns ir komplektā ar vairākiem piederumiem. Uzziniet šeit, kā tos izmantot.
Vienmēr pārbaudiet savu lietotāja rokasgrāmatu, lai pārliecināts, kuri pielikumi ir komplektā ar jūsu matu fēna modeli un kā tos pareizi izmantot.
Kā izmantot piederumus ar Philips matu fēnu?
Apjoma difuzors
Apjoma difuzors ir izstrādāts, lai matus izžāvētu ātri un vienmērīgi, lai samazinātu to spurošanos un piešķirtu tiem apjomu. Lai iegūtu vislabākos rezultātus, veiciet šādas darbības:
- Attach the diffuser to the front of your hair dryer.
- To enhance volume for curls and to get a bouncy hairstyle, hold the hairdryer vertically at the ends of your hair. Move the hair dryer up in a circular motion.
- To add volume at the roots of your hair, hold the hair dryer close to your scalp. Make sure the pins of your diffuser touch your scalp. Now move the hairdryer in a circular motion.
Ieveidošanas uzgalis
Ieveidošanas vai koncentrētas gaisa plūsmas uzgalis tiek izmantots, lai radītu gludus, spīdīgus matu sakārtojumus. Lai izmantotu šo uzgali, veiciet šīs vienkāršās darbības.
- Put the styling nozzle on the front of your hair dryer.
- Point the nozzle directly on the brush you are using to dry your hair. The direct airflow helps in creating the perfect hair style.