In the Hybrid OR we offer market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and X-ray dose management, allowing clinical teams to leverage clinical capabilities easily and intuitively. The various Clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, devices and services across surgical specialties, including cardiac, vascular, lung, neuro and spine procedures. Gain full freedom for multidisciplinary teams to work in their preferred positions with the unique ceiling-mounted FlexArm and gantry options.
In the Hybrid OR we offer market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and X-ray dose management, allowing clinical teams to leverage clinical capabilities easily and intuitively. The various Clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, devices and services across surgical specialties, including cardiac, vascular, lung, neuro and spine procedures. Gain full freedom for multidisciplinary teams to work in their preferred positions with the unique ceiling-mounted FlexArm and gantry options.
The Philips Azurion with FlexArm is designed to give you more freedom in your interventional and surgical environment. Its flexible ceiling-mounted design adapts to your workflow, supporting a wide variety of room layouts and procedures within a single suite. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
ClarityIQ, available on Azurion systems, uses real-time image processing algorithms and computer technology to optimize image quality.
Where more complex minimally invasive procedures are done by surgeons, a Hybrid OR becomes essential. It provides you with the flexibility to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Philips Hybrid OR combines advanced image-guided therapy with Getinge’s OR solutions including the operating table, ceiling equipment, laminar airflow, anesthesia, and more, to enable minimally invasive and open procedures in one space. Together, these solutions create a complete ecosystem that empowers your team, optimizes workflows, and delivers better patient outcomes.
The multi-purpose hybrid OR brings all clinical areas together. Set up procedure based workflows and broaden lab utilization, with the Philips Azurion 7 M20 FlexArm configuration. Benefit from reduced table repositioning, easy radial access, improved ergonomics and intelligent motion control so you can easily approach a patient during treatment.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
1. Azurion simulation study, 4522 991 28911 * JUL 2017. Study results were evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company. 2. FlexArm simulation study, 4522 991 40161 * JAN 2019. Study results were evaluated and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company.
1. Azurion simulation study, 4522 991 28911 * JUL 2017. Study results were evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company.
2. FlexArm simulation study, 4522 991 40161 * JAN 2019. Study results were evaluated and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Tīmekļa vietne ir paredzēta tikai personām, kuras izmanto medicīniskās ierīces kā profesionāļi, tostarp personām, kas praktizē medicīnas profesijās, personām, kas darbojas veselības aprūpes iestāžu labā vai organizācijām, kas tirgo medicīnas ierīces kā profesionāļi.
Vai esat persona, kas atbilst iepriekš minētajiem kritērijiem?