June 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story
The Ambition MR system installed at MRT-Praxis Potsdam in Germany is equipped with the MR Workspace user interface. This intuitive solution is designed to simplify the path from image acquisition to diagnosis and to empower your team to drive productivity and predictability for a smooth-running department.
Now it is much easier and faster to plan new sequences. I would say MR Workspace is a tool that makes the work on the system better and easier.”
Dr. med. Tobias Schröter
MR radiologist, MRT Praxis Potsdam
