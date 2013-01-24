Contract details page will give you access to:

Contract Number & Header

Philips Service Contract number and header

Start and End Date

Start and End Date of the Contract Service Plan – name of the Service Contract

Customer Purchase Order Number

Location

Location name associated with the Installed Products covered by a given Contract.

Account

Account name associated with the Installed Products covered by a given Contract.

Related Items:

Contract Inquiry

Allows you to send an inquiry** regarding a contract.